When I was a boy my Uncle Eddie would ask me at family gatherings, “Where does your daddy work?” I’d answer proudly, “My daddy doesn’t work; he’s a cop.” Everyone would laugh, but I didn’t know why. Many years later I realized why I answered the way I did. Neighbors regularly came to my father for advice. If their teenage son was on drugs, they came to Walter. If they had a car accident, they came to him to see what they should do next. He seemed to know something about everything in life, and people relied on him. There was something different about my dad. It was in those moments that my dream to become a police officer was born.