Centralia, IL

Centralia’s 10th annual Fourth of July parade

By Shoppers Weekly
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centralia Veteran Affairs Committee is planning its 10th Annual Fourth of July Parade. The event will take place on the Fourth of July, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. The parade will commence at the intersection of West Broadway and South Chestnut Street and travel west on Broadway to the Fairview Park entrance (0.74 miles) where the parade will terminate and participants may enjoy the American Legion 4th of July activities at the park. The parade will consist of vehicles, bicycle and pedestrian traffic and include veterans, service members, families of service members, veteran or military support organizations and/or individuals wishing to display their support.

