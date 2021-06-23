Magneto-thermal imaging brings synchrotron capabilities to the lab

This study explores the potentialities of Scanning Thermal Microscopy (SThM) technique as a tool for measuring thermal transporting properties of carbon-derived materials issued from thermal conversion of organic polymers, such as the most commonly known polyimide (PI), Kapton. For quantitative measurements, the Null Point SThM (NP-SThM) technique is used in order to avoid unwanted effects as the parasitic heat flows through the air and the probe cantilever. Kapton HN films were pyrolysed in an inert atmosphere at temperatures up to 1200°C to produce carbon-based residues with varying degree of conversion to free sp2 disordered carbon. The thermal conductivity of carbon materials ranges from 0.2 to 2 Wm-1K-1 depending on the temperature of the carbonization process (varied between 500°C and 1200°C). In order to validate the applicability of NP-SThM approach to these materials, the results were compared to those obtained with the three more traditional techniques, namely photo-thermal radiometry, flash laser analysis and micro-Raman thermometry. It was found that NP SThM data are in excellent agreement with previous work using more traditional techniques. We used the NP-SThM technique to differentiate structural heterogeneities or imperfections at the surface of the pyrolysed Kapton on the basis of measured local thermal conductivity.