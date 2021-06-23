Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Our Lady of Lourdes school to be redeveloped into apartments

By CityBusiness staff reports
neworleanscitybusiness.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former campus of the historic Our Lady of Lourdes school in Uptown New Orleans is set to be turned into apartments for people ages 62 and older. Providence Community Housing said Wednesday it is working with Trapolin-Peer Architects on a historic renovation and adaptive reuse of the school building and gymnasium, and there will be new construction added at the property, located at 2428 Napoleon Ave. The project will create 62 studio and one-bedroom rental units for tenants earning at or below 50% of the Area Median Income, a news release said. Using housing vouchers, qualifying residents will pay on a sliding scale equal to 30% of their income, it said.

