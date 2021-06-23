67th Annual Saginaw District Golf Tournament Set to Tee Off

The Saginaw District Golf Association is pleased to announce that the 67th Annual Saginaw District Golf Tournament will tee off on June 25, 26 and 27 at historic Saginaw Country Club. Spectators are welcome throughout the weekend to watch the most talented golfers in Saginaw County. “Our focus over the last few years has been to grow the game of golf in the area,” said Trace Hendrick, SDGA Chairman. “Through our discounted entry fees and relationship with the First Tee, we’ve added six of the top area high school golfers to our Open Division field and they’ll also have the opportunity to compete for our 21-Club Title.”