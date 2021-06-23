Cancel
Sports

Major risk of eye injuries from padel, research ophthalmologists say

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral eye clinics around Sweden are seeing a rise in eye damage related to the racket sport padel. In an article in the Journal of the Swedish Medical Association (Läkartidningen), eye researchers affiliated with the University of Gothenburg state that padel is a potential high-risk sport for eye injuries, and that wearing protective goggles is a good idea.

www.eurekalert.org
#Eye Injury#Eye Surgery#Ophthalmologists#Swedish#M Lndal#Aaas#Eurekalert
Sweden
Sports
