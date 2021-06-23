Cancel
Novel lncRNA, Caren, counteracts heart failure progression

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA research collaboration based in Kumamoto University (Japan) has identified a novel lncRNA, Caren, that is abundantly expressed in cardiomyocytes. They showed that it enhances energy production by increasing the number of mitochondria in cardiomyocytes, and inhibits activation of the ATM protein, a key player in the DNA damage response pathway that accelerates heart failure severity. Caren RNA in cardiomyocytes is reduced by aging and high blood pressure (hypertension), which can lead to heart failure, and markedly reduced in the hearts of heart failure patients. The researchers believe that activation of Caren in cardiomyocytes could lead to the development of new heart failure therapies.

#Heart Failure#New Heart#Oxygen#Mice#Kumamoto University Lrb#Nature Communications#Sato M#Z#Lncrna Caren
