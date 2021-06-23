Cancel
2.5 grammes of pure cocoa found to improve visual acuity in daylight

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEating 2.5 grams of pure natural cocoa powder serves to improve visual acuity in healthy young adults and in daylight conditions, according to research by the Universidad Complutense de Madrid (UCM) and the ICTAN (Institute of Food and Nutrition Science and Technology) of the CSIC. The study, published in the...

www.eurekalert.org
