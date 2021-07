A Roseburg woman was jailed after reportedly resisting arrest on Friday. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at about 1:00 p.m. 35-year old Brandy Sandoval was allegedly trespassing again at a business on Old Highway 99 South, south of Roseburg. The report said Sandoval was advised that she was under arrest and refused to comply. After a quick struggle she was in handcuffs and placed in the back of the patrol vehicle. The report said the woman began kicking a window in the vehicle. When a deputy attempted to restrain her, they were kicked in the process.