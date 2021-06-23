Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Poll: 45 Percent of Voters Believe US Has Free Market Healthcare

kvor.com
 13 days ago

Most voters with a college degree believe we have a free market system. However, those without a degree are more evenly divided. Most voters over 55 believe we have a free market system, while younger voters are evenly divided.[1]. While a plurality believes we have a free market system, a...

www.kvor.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Market#Healthcare System#Market System#Medicare#Cato Institute#Newsmax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Fox News Poll: As July 4th approaches, fewer voters believe US is best place to live

As the nation’s 245th birthday approaches, not everyone is bullish on the red, white, and blue. Almost 7 out of 10 voters (69 percent) believe America is the greatest country to reside in, according to the latest Fox News survey, down from 83 percent in 2015 and from the high-water mark recorded a decade ago: 84 percent in April 2011, the first time the question was asked on a Fox News poll.
Public Healthhealthnewshub.org

Gallup Poll: 70 Percent of Americans Say COVID Pandemic Not Over

More than 70 percent of Americans say the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, according to a new Gallup poll, with the Northeast, at 77 percent, more convinced than any region in the country despite weeks of low infection cases and ranking among the most vaccinated states. Yet the poll, based...
ElectionsPosted by
The Hill

Poll: Majority of voters support gain of function virus research

A majority of voters support medical study known as gain of function research, a new Hill-HarrisX poll finds. Sixty-seven percent of registered voters in a June 29-30 survey said they would rather medical research continue to work with viruses in an attempt to find cures even if they might create more deadly mutations.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Less than 10 percent cite coronavirus as top problem in US: poll

According to a new Gallup poll released on Wednesday, less than 10 percent of Americans now consider the COVID-19 pandemic the country's top concern. The new survey found that 8 percent of people mentioned the coronavirus when asked about the most important U.S. problems. This is nearly half the 15 percent of people who said the same in May.
EconomyKMJ

32 Percent of Voters Say Their Finances Getting Better

Thirty-two percent (32%) of voters nationwide say their own personal finances are getting better. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 28% take the opposite view, saying their finances are getting worse. Thirty-six percent (36%) say their finances are remaining about the same, while 3% are not sure.[1]. Those totals...
ElectionsFrankfort Times

Bucknell poll: Most Americans support voter ID laws and term limits

Lewisburg, Pa. - A new nationally representative survey from the Bucknell Institute for Public Policy (BIPP) shows that there is substantial support among Americans for universal voter ID laws and having Supreme Court justices serve terms rather than life appointments. Among other fundamental changes to the way elections are run...
ElectionsPosted by
DCist

80% Of D.C. Voters Polled Support Higher Local Taxes On The Rich

A large majority of D.C. voters support raising taxes on big corporations and higher-income residents to help bankroll the city’s recovery and other goals. That’s according to the results of a new poll sponsored by two advocacy organizations: the D.C. Fiscal Policy Institute and DC Action. The results show broad support for more progressive taxation across various demographic groups, including age, education level, gender, race, and ward. This holds true even in the city’s most affluent wards, which would generally absorb the brunt of more progressive tax rates.
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Most US citizens believe in COVID-19 lab leak theory: Poll

Washington DC [US], June 24 (ANI): A total of sixty per cent of US citizens believe that the coronavirus was created in the Wuhan laboratory in China and then leaked, according to a media poll. In the survey conducted by Fox News, only 31 percent of Americans think that the...
Women's HealthPosted by
Newsweek

80 Percent of Americans Think Abortion Should Be Illegal in Third Trimester: Poll

Third trimester abortions should typically be illegal according to 80 percent of Americans, a new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found. The findings revealed most Americans, 61 percent, believe most or all abortions should be legal in the first three months of a woman's pregnancy known as the first trimester. For the second trimester that begins on week 13, 65 percent believe abortion should be illegal. The final trimester begins on the 28th week of pregnancy.
ElectionsCNBC

New poll shows voters favor tech regulation, but rank it a low priority

A new poll commissioned by tech industry-funded group shows 53% of voters favor at least some tech regulation. The numbers dropped when Morning Consult, which conducted the poll on behalf of Chamber of Progress, gave specific examples of how the legislation would affect services. Most respondents didn't rank tech regulation...
Travelnorthcentralpa.com

Poll: 51 percent of Americans plan to travel for 4th of July

Glassboro, Nj. - Memorial Day is a distant memory and summer vacation season is upon us, with the Fourth of July serving as one of the summer's biggest travel times. As COVID-19 restrictions lift across the country and vaccinations relieve anxiety about contracting the disease, vacations, family cookouts, and other gatherings are expected to come back in a big way; according to a summer travel survey conducted by The Vacationer, 68 percent of Americans plan to go on a vacation this year.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

US Health Care: How COVID-19 Has Influenced Americans' Perceptions

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted many Americans to reevaluate the country's health care system. The debate about improving health care is not new, but over several months there have been changing attitudes. Americans previously showed more trust in federal public health institutions in the face of a crisis. In October...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.

Comments / 0

Community Policy