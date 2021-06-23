Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Lorenzo Ruzza exceeds a whopping 100000€ turnover per day with the sale of luxury watches

By Brand Partner Agency
Village Voice
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe has consistently innovated in the luxury watch industry to sustain & grow his position as a global leader. Watches have long been considered a fashion statement by those who wear them. A watch reflects accuracy, beauty, and comfort, to name a few characteristics. They are often purchased solely for their cosmetic appearance, while others are purchased for technical features such as being accurate to the last second or even millisecond. This makes watches such a desirable and collectable item in the first place; secondarily, they can command high prices in certain cases.

www.villagevoice.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diletta Leotta
Person
Daniele Scardina
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Marketing#Counterfeit#Milan#La Bottega Del Tempo#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Internetchainstoreage.com

Total online sales during Amazon Prime Day exceed $11 billion; order size falls

The numbers are starting to come in for Prime Day 2021, and sales went up even as the average order size dropped significantly. According to Adobe Digital Economy Index data, total U.S. online spend across all retailers surpassed $11 billion during the 48 hours of Prime Day (June 21-22). This includes $5.6 billion on day one and $5.4 billion on day two, representing 6.1% growth compared to $10.4 billion in total Prime Day 2020 online revenue.
EntertainmentPosted by
Daily Mail

Would you pay $2.2million for a piece of TV history? Rundown Melbourne police watch-house property that featured in Blue Heelers is up for a sale in Melbourne and it has a whopping price tag

The watch-house which featured in the iconic Australian police drama Blue Heelers is now available to purchase, so fans can own their very own piece of TV history. The four-bedroom property located in Williamstown, Melbourne, is listed with a price guide of a whopping $2m to $2.2m reports realestate.com.au. The...
Beauty & FashionIn Style

There's a Secret Designer Sale Section for Amazon Prime Day, and You Can Get Luxury Bags for Hundreds Less

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you love designer fashion and designer deals, Amazon is likely not your first shopping stop. The major retailer is often overlooked, even though it carries big brands like Tory Burch, Loeffler Randall, Philip Lim, Ganni, and more. And if you didn't already know this, there truly couldn't be a better time to make this discovery, since they're all majorly discounted in a secret sale during Prime Day.
ApparelForbes

Times Are Changing For The Luxury Watch Industry: How Brands Should Respond

Chief Marketing Officer at Launchmetrics, the leading Brand Performance Cloud in Fashion, Luxury and Beauty. Although some time has passed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, businesses are still looking for ways to adapt to the changes that came with it. Be it through innovative content or inventive partnerships, brands are trying to find ways to connect with their consumers in the most relatable way. And the luxury watch industry is no exception. Although some brands, like Hublot and Zenith, said they expected a sales rebound in 2021, many are likely still struggling to get back to where they were previously after a market slowdown in 2020.
Shoppingthemanual.com

Early Prime Day Deal: The Classic Timex Weekender Watch Has Gone On Sale

Timex watches have been worn on the wrists of men for generations under some of the hairiest conditions imaginable. You know that phrase, “It takes a licking and keeps on ticking”? Yeah, that was written about Timex watches, thanks in part to servicemen over multiple wars trusting them to the second. So when we saw that Amazon is throwing an early Prime Day sale on some of the company’s most popular timepieces, including the Classic Weekender, we jumped at it. If you’ve long admired the watch’s generation-spanning good looks and legendary durability, now is your chance to jump on this Prime Day watch deal. You can now save 25% off its regular price.
Beauty & Fashionthemanual.com

Prime Day Watch Deals: Casio and Timex Watches are on Sale

Prime Day 2021 is just about here with plenty of Prime fashion deals to check out. Prime Day is typically the time to scoop up new tech for the home or office, but we’re really excited about the Prime Day watch deals, particularly on the best casual watches. Some of our favorite brands — like Casio and Timex — are offering sitewide deals on their Amazon inventory featuring some of the best watches for men. With offers as good as these, we expect some of the most coveted items to sell out fast (especially from luxury brands like Swarovski and Alpina that rarely drop sales like these), so if you’re looking for a new wristwatch, you better act fast. We’ve highlighted the best brands to shop below.
ElectronicsTelegraph

Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: best offers on Shark, Apple Watch and Oral-B in the second day of the sale

Amazon's Prime Day sale has become a shopping event big enough to rival Black Friday – a two-day extravaganza with hundreds of discounts on technology, home appliances, beauty and more. It's undoubtedly the best time to shop for Amazon devices such as Kindle, Echo and the Fire TV stick, as they're heavily discounted. Amazon also rounds up limited-time deals from big brands including Apple, Nintendo, Shark and Oral-B.
Beauty & FashionHighsnobiety

Only Watches 2021: Highsnobiety’s Selection of the Best Watches

Always a major highlight on the horological calendar, Only Watch is the most prestigious charity auction of the luxury watch industry. Since 2005, millions of euros have been raised to finance research and development of treatment against neuromuscular diseases, particularly Duchenne muscular dystrophy. It’s about creating beauty for good — the more unique and playful the better.
ElectronicsPosted by
Android Police

Unsatisfied with your Prime Day haul? Splurge on this luxury alarm clock

If you're like me, sleep isn't a given; any number of things can disturb a restful night in bed. Your phone is one of them: aside from it beaming light directly into your eyeballs, the internet can be distracting when you're trying to wind down. One solution: an alarm clock! This particularly fancy model from Loftie is at its lowest price ever today, if you're into that sort of thing.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Someone save me from this nightmare’: TikToker reveals 5-star Airbnb listing is actually ‘hoarder’s house’

Airbnb has “betrayed” one TikToker’s trust after the listing she booked turned out to be a “hoarder’s house.”. The TikToker, who goes by Phoenicopterus Ruber or @phoenruber on the platform, shared pictures of a bed and breakfast that was supposedly listed on the Airbnb website and then compared them to what she actually found. The TikTok has received over 134,000 views.
TechnologyPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Watch A Carburetor In Action At 28,000 Frames Per Second

The humble carburetor isn't used much in modern day automobiles. As far as we can tell most manufactures switched to electronic fuel injection in the late '80s, with the goofy Subaru Justy sporting the classic tech until the early 1990s. You certainly won't find one on anything new like a Subaru WRX. They're still used on all manner of lawn equipment and scooters, and using a 28,000 frames-per-second, super slow-mo camera on a transparent version in the following video we can see its inner workings.
Home & GardenCNET

Overstock's massive July 4 sale: Discounts on rugs, floor mirrors, wall clocks and more

Overstock's spectacular July 4 sale is offering up to 70% off on thousands of select items, including rugs, mirrors, wall clocks and other home decor. That means if you're thinking of doing a spot of redecorating this summer, you may want to start perusing these deep discounts. After all, getting a brand new rug can be an easy way to take your interior decor game to the next level. Properly placed, a rug will not only dampen noise, but it's also guaranteed to make any space feel more welcoming. Standing mirrors are likewise fabulous, as they can provide a feeling of openness and make small rooms look more spacious.
ApparelPosted by
Glam.com

How To Sell Clothes Online: Everything You Need To Know To Be Successful And Secure The Bag

If you’ve ever wondered how to sell clothes online, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s face it: you barely ever wear half of the clothes in your closet. And you’re certainly not alone. It’s easy to go overboard on holiday sales or impulse buy impractical pieces for some future idealized version of yourself who is totally comfortable walking around in 5-inch heels. After a while, an excess of unworn items can start to feel extremely overwhelming and wasteful. Donating clothes is always a great solution, but did you know that you can clean out your closet and make a little extra cash?
Designers & Collectionsmanofmany.com

The Vilebrequin & Highsnobiety Collab is Casual Luxury at its Finest

French luxury swimwear brand Vilebrequin was established decades ago on the sun-kissed shores of St. Tropez. Globe-spanning streetwear blog Highsnobiety launched in 2005 and has been a quintessential source for all things lifestyle ever since. These two cultural titans have joined forces for a range of summer wear and the results are predictably extraordinary. With its eye-popping designs and high-performance fabrics, the new Vilebrequin x Highsnobiety capsule imparts effortless seasonal style.
Shoppingurbandaddy.com

15 Fourth of July Sales to Shop Now

Now is a time to celebrate your freedom. Like the freedom you have to score great deals on summery clothing, including but not limited to short-sleeve button downs, swim trunks, T-shirts, sneakers and a whole lot more. Each of these last-minute sales is live right now and ready to clothe...
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Australia’s Luxury-Home Sales Soared 58% Annually in the First Quarter

Luxury home sales in Australia are soaring as the country’s expanding ultra-high-net-worth population drove demand for prime properties, according to data property consultancy Knight Frank released Thursday. In the first quarter of this year, the number of prime residential sales—defined as the top 5% most expensive homes in each market—increased...
ElectronicsCleveland News - Fox 8

The best golf cart battery charger

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. You’ll find quite a few different uses for golf carts. Whether you live on some sizable acreage, have a sprawling business property, or just like to golf, you may have a need for a golf cart. The key to keeping...