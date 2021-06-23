Lorenzo Ruzza exceeds a whopping 100000€ turnover per day with the sale of luxury watches

Prime Day 2021 is just about here with plenty of Prime fashion deals to check out. Prime Day is typically the time to scoop up new tech for the home or office, but we’re really excited about the Prime Day watch deals, particularly on the best casual watches. Some of our favorite brands — like Casio and Timex — are offering sitewide deals on their Amazon inventory featuring some of the best watches for men. With offers as good as these, we expect some of the most coveted items to sell out fast (especially from luxury brands like Swarovski and Alpina that rarely drop sales like these), so if you’re looking for a new wristwatch, you better act fast. We’ve highlighted the best brands to shop below.