First Fridays are finally back at In-Town Gllery

Being in the Crossroads on the first Friday of the month during the past several months has been surreal. I work at 18th & Baltimore, and prior to March of 2020, First Fridays meant busy streets, lots of music, food trucks, and a parking crush that would begin before noon. Since March 2020 though, those days have been eerie and still. No food smells or bassy thumps from loudspeakers would filter down 18th Street to our doors. For me personally, the cancellation of First Friday events due to COVID has been the most perceptible and dramatic thing to happen to the Crossroads since I originally started working downtown in the old Pitch offices almost 20 years ago. It has been quietly devastating to a lot of businesses and artists, and we haven’t discussed this enough as a city.