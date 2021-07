The new Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm will make their first official UK appearance at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed, taking place from 8 – 11 July. In the 111th year of Alfa Romeo, the legendary GTA will once again be taking centre stage as it makes its UK debut in the First Glance paddock, before firing up its engine to take on the infamous 1.16 mile hill climb. Fans will be able to see, hear, smell and get up close to the car that resurrected the iconic GTA name, in a way that can only be done at Goodwood Festival of Speed.