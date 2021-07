Look up “globetrotter” in the dictionary and you might find a picture of Celine Herbin. The native of Avranches, France, now makes her home on the eastern coast of Spain. She opened her season with Symetra Tour events in Arizona, California and Utah, with the LPGA Tour stop in Hawaii sandwiched in there. She followed a Ladies European Tour event in South Africa with the LPGA Tour event in Virginia and the U.S. Women’s Open in California. From there, she headed over to Sweden for the LET’s joint event with the European Tour before heading back to the States for last week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Georgia.