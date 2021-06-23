Picketing Fire District to start 5pm Thursday, June 24th

While we can all agree that fire services are needed, that we support Fire Departments and Emergency Services…questions about their budget and taxing ideas are abundant. For example NO SUNSET CLAUSE. That means in order to get rid of one more tax foisted on the taxpayers, it has to go to the ballot to have it reversed. The last time the Fire District had a tax approved was 34 years ago. It also does not have a sunset clause, but raises $110,000 a year. People are asking, “Isn’t it time we started looking at their financials?”