Vonhacht, Lindsey - (1) Count Possession of a Controlled Substance and 1 additional charge
On February 2, 2021, before transporting Lindsey Vonhacht to Chester County Prison on charges of Access Device Fraud and related offenses, Officers advised she needed to make them aware if she had any drugs or drug paraphernalia on her person before transport or she would have added charges. Once on location, Chester County Prison staff searched Vonhacht and recovered a clear plastic baggie containing foil stamped with "ZR ONLY" which contained a powdery substance. Lab results were received on June 16, 2021, which indicated the presence a controlled substance. Charges were filed with District Court 15-3-054.chester.crimewatchpa.com