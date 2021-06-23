East Petersburg Borough - EDP Incident

NLCRPD Patrol District: L86 SECTOR 41 EAST PETE BORO P8610. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. NLCRPD responded to a reported EDP or emotionally disturbed person event involving a subject who threatened to jump from the roof or other upper floor level window of a building. All NLCRPD agency members who responded to the event were CIT trained and certified. This team of NLCRPD officers contacted the Crisis Intervention Response team who were requested to immediately respond to the scene. The NLCRPD CIT members used engagement and de-escalation techniques to contain the scenario until the arrival of the Crisis Intervention Response Team Members. The scenario was ended with the subject being provided an appropriate level of hospital-based care. No criminal charges are attached to this event. No one was injured during the event. No further action was required.