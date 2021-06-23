Cass County Jail expansion on track

FARGO (KFGO) – The Cass County Jail expansion project is right on schedule. The work is being done in two phases. The first started at the end of April and should be completed by November. The second phase work will follow and is expected to be completed in June of 2022. The project includes a new sally port, or prisoner transfer section, and the renovation of the existing sally port for much-needed additional space in areas which had become cramped. On average, the jail handles between 280 and 290 inmates daily.