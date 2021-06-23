Friday Night Lights Getting an Upgrade at San Angelo Stadium
SAN ANGELO, TX – Crews are currently working on replacing the stadium lights at San Angelo Stadium. According to San Angelo ISD Public Information Officer Molly Johnson, on Jun. 23, due to the damages from the hail storms in May of 2020 and the aging infrastructure of the lighting system, San Angelo ISD contracted Musco through the formal bidding process to replace the aging and damaged fixtures which have become a maintenance issue.sanangelolive.com