New Blowfish Malibu shoe collection uses recycled plastic bottles

According to Blowfish Malibu, a shoe brand based out of (you guessed it) Malibu, California, around 300 million pairs of shoes end up in landfills every year. Most of those are petroleum-based and made with virgin materials, contributing to waste in the ocean. Even Blowfish Malibu was contributing to the problem until it decided to change its ways. Now the company is introducing a shoe collection that uses recycled plastic bottles as a main ingredient.