Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Health Highlights: June 23, 2021

By Robert Preidt
Posted by 
HealthDay
HealthDay
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xz0BQ_0ad4siDf00

Coronavirus Delta Variant Spreading Rapidly in U.S.

The delta variant of the coronavirus that once crippled India now accounts for 20% of infections in the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday.

The percentage of the highly transmissible and potentially more dangerous variant doubled in recent weeks, he said Tuesday at a White House briefing on the virus, CNN reported.

"As was the case with [the alpha variant first seen in Britain], we seem to be following the pattern with the delta variant, with a doubling time of about two weeks," Fauci noted.

Luckily, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines appear effective against the delta variant, he said, but the challenge is to get more people to take the vaccines, CNN reported.

The Pfizer vaccine was 88% effective in preventing COVID-19 symptoms from the delta variant two weeks after the second dose of the vaccine, Fauci said.

"When you look at hospitalizations, again, both the Pfizer-BioNTech and the Oxford AstraZeneca are between 92 and 96% effective against hospitalizations," Fauci said.

Community Policy
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
695K+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Oxford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Moderna
Country
India
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Public Health
News Break
White House
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSKGO

Why the US isn't following the World Health Organization's mask guidance

WASHINGTON -- The World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are out of step in their COVID-19 mask guidance, prompting confusion. In light of sky-rocketing cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant around the globe, last week the WHO called for all vaccinated people to continue to wear masks.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Just Issued Warning About COVID Surge

Here's a sentence we hoped we wouldn't have to write ever again: COVID-19 cases are "surging." "Our seven day average is about 12,600 this per day," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said at yesterday's White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing. "And while this is a 95% decrease from our peak into early January, it does also reflect a 10% increase in the seven day average from last week." This is significant: There hasn't been an increase for many, many weeks. These regional increases are threatening the unvaccinated—but everyone should be concerned, Walensky explained. Read on for 5 things you need to know now to save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
POTUSUS News and World Report

Fauci: CDC Masking Guidance Unchanged in Face of Delta Coronavirus Variant

Mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "remains unchanged" as the delta variant is poised to become the main coronavirus strain circulating in the U.S., leading infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Thursday. The CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

'US-authorised vaccines effective against Delta variant'

Washington [US], July 2 (ANI): US top coronavirus adviser Dr Anthony Fauci on Thursday (local time) said that most COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective against the rapidly spreading Delta variant and reiterated his request for people to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Speaking at a press briefing along with...
U.S. Politicsthewestsidegazette.com

Fauci ‘Quite Concerned’ Over Delta Covid Variant In US

WASHINGTON — Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical adviser, said on June 30 that the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus is the greatest threat to the United States’ attempt to eradicate Covid-19. The head of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said he is “quite concerned” about the Delta variant in the US. He said that the delta variant could spread much more efficiently and cause more severe disease.
IndustryPosted by
LiveScience

Johnson & Johnson says COVID-19 vaccine protects against delta variant

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective against the highly transmissible delta variant, the company announced on Thursday (July 1). Though the analysis was conducted on only a small number of participants and hasn't yet been peer-reviewed, it suggests that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, like the Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines, may provide a buffer for the U.S. against the highly transmissible variant. The findings were submitted as two separate studies to the preprint server bioRxiv.
Public Healthhealthday.com

Masks Still Not Needed for Vaccinated Americans, CDC Director Says

THURSDAY, July 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The head of the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday stood by the agency's latest mask guidance, saying that fully vaccinated Americans need not wear face coverings as the pandemic ebbs. Even so, there are instances where local authorities might...
Public HealthTurnto10.com

99% of US virus deaths are unvaccinated people, Fauci says

WASHINGTON — America’s top infectious disease expert says about 99.2% of recent COVID-19 deaths in the United States involved unvaccinated people. And Dr. Anthony Fauci says “it’s really sad and tragic that most all of these are avoidable and preventable.”. He tells NBC’s “Meet the Press” it’s frustrating “where you...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Issues Urgent Warning Over COVID

Isn't coronavirus almost over? Nope. A new variant, called Delta, is more transmissible, and threatens many Americans, including children, because it's "more transmissible." So how does this affect you and what should you do? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with PBS's Judy Woodruff and offered this warning that all Americans should really hear. Read on for 5 life-saving pieces of guidance—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
POTUSNBC News

The current state of Covid-19 in the United States, in 5 charts

After more than a year of pandemic-related lockdowns, social distancing and masking, life is feeling much more normal as Americans get ready to celebrate Independence Day. But Covid-19 still looms large. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the "hypertransmissible” delta variant could have caused the recent...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Johnson & Johnson, This Is How Long You're Actually Protected

In April, Pfizer and Moderna released studies that showed both company's vaccines continue to provide strong protection from COVID for at least six months after full vaccination. Meanwhile, people who received the Johnson & Johnson jab have been waiting patiently to hear if their protection from the virus wains over time. Now, two months after Pfizer and Moderna published their findings, Johnson & Johnson just released a statement citing new research about the ongoing effectiveness of its vaccine.
Public HealthPosted by
Hep

COVID-19 Pandemic Led to Shortfall in Hepatitis C Treatment

Pandemic-related disruptions led to a 25% drop in the number of people starting treatment for hepatitis C, according to findings presented at the 2021 International Liver Congress virtual meeting. Despite the setback, a coordinated effort to increase access to treatment and harm reduction programs could save some 33,200 lives while bringing the United States closer to achieving the World Health Organization (WHO) 2030 targets for hepatitis C virus (HCV) elimination.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

US Health Care: How COVID-19 Has Influenced Americans' Perceptions

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted many Americans to reevaluate the country's health care system. The debate about improving health care is not new, but over several months there have been changing attitudes. Americans previously showed more trust in federal public health institutions in the face of a crisis. In October...