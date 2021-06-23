Amy Gave An Update On Her Deposit Check From The Cat ‘Scammers’

Three young girls were left all alone to fend for themselves after their mother abandoned them in a house with rotting food and filth everywhere. The 45-year-old mother reportedly left their home in Texas. She also took with her the only cell phone that the family had, and this left her daughters with no way of getting in touch with her. The water supply for the residence had been turned off, because the bill was not paid. Additionally, the temperature in the house was so hot that the girls slept together in the only room that had a working ceiling fan.