Amy Gave An Update On Her Deposit Check From The Cat ‘Scammers’
The Amy Cat Gate saga officially has an ending. Several weeks ago Amy first shared that her and her husband gifted their daughter Stachira the approval to get a cat for Christmas. So Amy had been doing research to find a Balinese cat for their family that is hypoallergenic and would get along well with their rescue dog. Amy found a breeder and send in a deposit, however after that first initial interaction, Amy didn't hear much. She was told there was a cat coming specifically for them in the next litter but when they were supposed to get the cat, they never heard anything more.1043wowcountry.com