“We are pleased to complete our fourth project in Ukraine, supporting the country’s transition towards green energy,” says Raymond Carlsen, CEO of Scatec. The Progressovka project is realised under Ukraine’s Feed-in-Tariff scheme and is expected to deliver about 184 GWh per year. The solar plant has a design life of more than 30 years and will on an annual basis provide clean energy to more than 76,000 households, as well as lead to the abatement of more than 70,000 tonnes of GHG emissions.