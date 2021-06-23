BROWNTON MAN ARRESTED AND FACING MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT/DRUG CHARGES

A Brownton man is facing theft and drug charges after attempting to steal license plates from a vehicle at a Hutchinson dealership Friday morning. At just before 7am, police responded to Frank Motors on 4th Avenue Northeast for theft in progress. It was reported that a man was attempting to steal license plates off of a vehicle. Police say the reporting person was able to remove the keys from the vehicle. The suspect then exited the vehicle and left on foot. Officers identified the suspect as 32 year old Christopher Wayne Schwarze. Officers recovered the items that were thrown and discovered a container containing a white powdery substance that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine. Schwarze was arrested, transported to the McLeod County Jail, and charged with Felony Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Felony 5th Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance and Misdemeanor Tampering with a Motor Vehicle. At the time of his arrest, Schwarze also had outstanding arrest warrants from Redwood County for 5th degree controlled substance possession, and three probation violation warrants from McLeod County for felony theft of motor vehicle, felony 5th degree drug possession, and misdemeanor theft.