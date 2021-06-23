Pasadena Restaurant Wins Relief Grant
Los Angeles-based non-profit Regarding Her (RE:Her) announced today that Pasadena’s Mama Musubi is a recipient in the inaugural grant program. A committee of hospitality and business experts selected 15 female-identifying food and beverage entrepreneurs from a diverse pool of applicants across Los Angeles County. In addition to the $10,000 cash grants to be used at the restaurateurs’ discretion, grantees also receive access to consulting and mentorship from specialists in restaurant finance, human relations and public relations/marketing.www.pasadenanow.com