Pasadena Restaurant Wins Relief Grant

By STAFF REPORT
pasadenanow.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles-based non-profit Regarding Her (RE:Her) announced today that Pasadena’s Mama Musubi is a recipient in the inaugural grant program. A committee of hospitality and business experts selected 15 female-identifying food and beverage entrepreneurs from a diverse pool of applicants across Los Angeles County. In addition to the $10,000 cash grants to be used at the restaurateurs’ discretion, grantees also receive access to consulting and mentorship from specialists in restaurant finance, human relations and public relations/marketing.

#Food Wine#Food And Beverage#Food Truck#Food Drink#Pasadena Restaurant#Kitchen United Mix#Mendocino Farms#Los Angeles Times#The Hilton Foundation
