Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

British GP, Aintree, 15 July 1961 | ‘Taffy’ von Trips | Ferrari 156 ‘Sharknose’

motorsportmagazine.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome » Shop » British GP, Aintree, 15 July 1961 | ‘Taffy’ von Trips | Ferrari 156 ‘Sharknose’. A stunning print of Wolfgang von Trips en-route to victory at the 1961 British Grand Prix at Aintree. This would be the last win of von Trips’ career, as he was killed two races later at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza. A must-have for fans of Ferrari and classic Formula 1.

www.motorsportmagazine.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aintree#Art#Taffy#British Gp#Home Shop#Von Trips#Monza#Museum Heritage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Arts
News Break
Ferrari
News Break
Sports
Related
Carsmotorsportmagazine.com

Italian GP, 6 September 1970 | Clay Regazzoni | Ferrari 312B

Home » Shop » Italian GP, 6 September 1970 | Clay Regazzoni | Ferrari 312B. A stunning print of Clay Regazzoni en-route to victory at the 1969 Italian Grand Prix. Regazzoni would delight the home fans by taking victory in his Ferrari 312B. A must-have for fans of Ferrari and classic Formula 1.
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

Monaco GP, 11 May 1975 | Niki Lauda | Ferrari 312T

Home » Shop » Monaco GP, 11 May 1975 | Niki Lauda | Ferrari 312T. A stunning painting of Niki Lauda en-route to victory at the 1975 Monaco Grand Prix. Lauda would dominate the weekend, taking pole position and the race win, giving the new Ferrari 312T its first race win. A must-have for fans of the Austrian and Ferrari.
MotorsportsTennessee Tribune

British Grand Prix To Be Staged In Front Of Full Capacity Crowd In July

LONDON — Silverstone and Formula One on June 24 announced a packed crowd at this year’s British Grand Prix after the event was included in the United Kingdom Government’s event research program. Ticket holders will be asked for either proof of a negative lateral flow test taken within 48 hours...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

What caused Ferrari’s French GP nightmare

Neither Leclerc nor Carlos Sainz were able to keep their tyres alive long enough to match the lap times of their rivals, and their pace drop off and need for extra stops saw them slump to outside the top ten. But while Ferrari was not alone in suffering more degradation...
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

Full crowd at the British GP feels 'premature', says Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton says that British fans shouldn’t be used to test a full-capacity Grand Prix at Silverstone next month, even though he’s excited to see the stands full. The seven-time champion declared himself “split” by the decision to allow a 140,000-strong crowd at this year’s British Grand Prix, saying that he’s looking forward to the energy that they bring, but that it “feels a bit premature” as Covid rates rise.
Motorsportsracer.com

Ferrari feared French GP shocker all season

Carlos Sainz says Ferrari feared a race like the French Grand Prix all season after both drivers dropped out of the points on pure pace. Another strong qualifying saw Sainz start from fifth – the lead car behind the Mercedes and Red Bull drivers – while Charles Leclerc was seventh on the grid. However, both struggled with a serious lack of pace related to their tires throughout the race, with Sainz dropping to 11th and Leclerc two-stopping his way to 16th.[
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Ferrari puzzled by DRS zone deficit at Styrian GP

Leclerc bounced back from his nightmare race in France to qualify seventh in Austria but, despite a near perfect lap, he was left frustrated by an almost "scary" gap of over 0.3s to McLaren's Lando Norris, who was fourth. Teammate Carlos Sainz struggled with a lack of front-end grip, and...
TennisMotorsport.com

British GP to take place in front of capacity crowd

Despite a delay in lifting COVID-19 restrictions in the UK until 19 July, F1 officials remained confident of a bumper Silverstone crowd after talks over including the race in the government's Event Research Programme. The programme will see large crowds attend the upcoming Euro 2020 games at Wembley, as well...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Pirelli plans new F1 tyre construction for British GP

The teams will be asked to test the new construction on the Friday of next weekend's Austrian GP, before final approval is given. Pirelli's tyres suffered two high-profile failures during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, as Lance Stroll and Max Verstappen both retired from the race after high-speed crashes on the main straight.
MotorsportsESPN

Silverstone to host full-capacity British GP in July

Silverstone will be allowed a capacity crowd for the July 18 British Formula One Grand Prix, a home race for Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton, the sport announced on Thursday. The last pre-pandemic race held at the circuit with spectators in 2019 saw a three-day attendance of 351,000...
MotorsportsThe Guardian

Lewis Hamilton fears allowing 140,000 fans at F1 British GP is ‘premature’

Lewis Hamilton has expressed grave concern at the announcement that the British Grand Prix will host more than 140,000 spectators this year. The Formula One world champion believes the decision to allow a full-capacity crowd at Silverstone may be premature given the recent rise in Covid cases across the UK, fears British racing fans may be being used as test cases and has questioned the confusing messages coming from the government.
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

Podcast: Jochen Mass, Porsche's winning formula

If anyone knows Porsche’s winning formula, it’s Jochen Mass. For more than a decade, he raced sports cars with the factory team, competing in seven Le Mans 24 Hour races and winning multiple world championship races. Mass joins us for the first in our new podcast series, recalling his early...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Styria GP Review | Ferrari post Styria

Red Bull and Mercedes hide merely some small technical differences in their structure and systems but in an F1 more and more exasperated , this becomes a discriminating factor in the race result. The sixth and seventh place collected by Sainz and Leclerc in Austria represents Ferraris true potential in normal track conditions, without considering the pole positions achieved on street-circuits. Norris is once again the reference driver of McLaren. He has understood its technical setting and how to use the different setups to extract 100% of the potential in every race phase, but most of all he stole from Ricciardo the role of leader of the technical development of the car, which now evolves and improves in function of his personal drive-style. After the “bendy” wing and the tyres pressures, new rules are coming in order to slow the pit stops down. Chris Horner is clear and believes that this new FIA venture is just another assault made by Mercedes on Red Bull. Ferrari where are you? With the eighth round of the season done and dusted, the red car is but a big question mark, for the observers and for the people who watch it closely.
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

F1 Fantasy: tips for the 2021 Austrian Grand Prix

The Austrian Grand Prix rounds out the first triple-header of 2021 but who should you be picking for your F1 Fantasy team this weekend?. Championship leaders Max Verstappen and Red Bull are the obvious candidates but can you make up points against league rivals with some shrewd spending elsewhere?. With...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

The F1 nearly-man winding back the clock in NASCAR’s European cousin

After a year’s enforced absence due to COVID-19, Euro NASCAR roars back onto UK soil this weekend to a soundtrack of throbbing 5.7-litre V8 engines at Brands Hatch’s American SpeedFest. To say that plenty has changed in the world at large since its last visit in June 2019 would be an understatement, but the calibre of drivers competing at the sharp end certainly hasn’t.