Columbus, NE

Brandon Thomas

Columbus Telegram
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandon Thomas, 39, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Columbus Community Hospital. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Brandon Foster officiating. Interment will be in Columbus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Friday at the church. The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

columbustelegram.com
