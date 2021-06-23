Cancel
Boston, MA

Parents group that lost exam-school entrance battle tries to re-open case because of those School Committee text messages

 10 days ago

The group representing mainly West Roxbury parents that sought to put the exam back in exam schools for the coming school year is asking a federal judge to reopen its case because of "clear racial motivation and anti-White racism" on the part of two School Committee members in text messages exchanged over the course of a nine-hour meeting on what to do about the Covid-19-forced cancellation of exams.

