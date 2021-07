Today, we’re going to take on an intense topic. No, strike that. It’s in tents. Camping. (All credit to my kids’ fifth grade teacher for that one.) It’s the time of year when our social media feeds are filled with photos of sunrise from mountainside campsites, tents overlooking the lake, and craft beer around the campfire. Maybe you’ve posted some of these pictures. I don’t blame you – they look really pretty. But I won’t be partaking. I’m not a camper.