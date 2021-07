It's a great year for sports in the state of Alabama. Stillman College's Kelvin Reese earns HBCU All-Star Game MVP Title. The HBCU All-Star game happened for the first time this year and was hosted by Minority Baseball Prospects. According to their site, the goal of this game is to provide a platform to top-level talent coming out of Historical Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) and recognize the tremendous work of the coaches who mold, develop, and support these players.