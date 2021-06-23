The John Kincade Show 6-23-2021

Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks NBA Pick Prediction 6/23/2021. Hawks at Bucks—NBA pick is Atlanta Hawks +7. Hawks have advanced in two playoff series facing two very good defensive teams in the Knicks and 76ers. They have won five road games in the playoffs. Both of their Game 5’s were road games and they just come off a Game 7 win at Philadelphia. Atlanta catches a break getting two days off to get road for this spot. Atlanta has defended well holding teams to 44.8% shooting in these playoffs. A weakness for Milwaukee this season has been their perimeter defense. In the 76ers series the Hawks net rating was -3.7 while the Bucks in their seven game series with the Nets was -2.8. Atlanta averaged 107.9 points per 100 possessions facing the 76ers while the Bucks scored 104.5 points per 100 possessions against a Nets team that is not strong on the defensive end. Brooklyn did not scored more than 109 points in any of their seven games in the Nets series through four quarters. Trae Young will be a difficult matchup for the Bucks to figure out and their defense on Young figures to improve as this series goes deeper. Play Atlanta +7.