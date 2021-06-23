Cancel
The John Kincade Show 6-23-2021

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn opens with his reaction to Daryl Morey’s end of year press conference (0:04-24:11). Jamie revels in the NBA rule changes that hurt Trae Young’s game (24:11-51:57). The Eagles are now in the spotlight (51:57-1:15:07). Pat’s Takes (1:15:07-1:38:44). Adam Schefter joins the show to recap the NFL offseason (1:38:44-2:02:04). The guys dig deeper into Ben Simmons (2:02:04-2:24:55). Union Head Coach Jim Curtin joins the show to preview a big game with the Columbus Crew tonight (2:24:55-2:47:58). The show wraps up with a great crossover with Anthony Gargano (2:47:58-3:09:28).

