Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Voting Rights Tour Raises Awareness Across The South On Its Way To D.C.

By Anoa Changa
Posted by 
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. As Senate Republicans deny Americans a debate on S. 2093, the newly introduced Senate version of the For the People Act, a caravan of modern-day freedom riders are headed to Washington, D.C. Crossing into South Carolina on Tuesday, the Black Voters Matter Bus caravan continues its journey to the nation’s capital, rallying communities and demanding meaningful action on voting rights and D.C. statehood along the way.

newstalkcleveland.com
Community Policy
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
601K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
West Virginia State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#D C#Twitter#Republicans#Americans#D C Crossing#The Black Voters#The Deacons Of Defense#Tougaloo College#Black Voters Matter Fund#The U S Senate#Freedom Riders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Society
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Arizona StateCosmopolitan

I’m Traveling 60 Hours by Bus from Arizona to D.C. to Fight for Your Right to Vote

Marisela Mares, an activist and organizer from Arizona, first got involved in politics in the 2012 Adios Arpaio campaign—when she was just 14 years old. Now, as in, right this very second, she’s one of the nearly 200 Freedom Riders traveling by bus from Phoenix to Washington, D.C. to speak to lawmakers about protecting the right to vote. Over 350 anti-voter bills have been introduced since the 2020 presidential election, including in Arizona where the governor signed a law in May that will limit the distribution of mail ballots, a move that will likely disproportionately impact Black and Latinx voters. For Marisela, joining the UNITE HERE Local 11 Freedom Ride is an opportunity to fight back against voter suppression laws that would have a huge effect on her as a woman of color.
Beckley, WVAndover Townsman

Tour aims to rally support for voting rights, infrastructure

West Virginia Working Families Party, SEIU 1199 WV/KY/OH, WV Citizen Action Group, and the WV New Jobs Coalition are hosting a statewide concert series called the WV Summer Jam: Democracy, Jobs, and Care-a-van Tour. The goal is to generate support for For The People Act, THRIVE Act, and Jobs and...
Electionsholycitysinner.com

Joe Cunningham Releases Voting Rights Plan for South Carolina

Former U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham, a Democratic candidate for governor, on Friday announced his plan to protect and expand voting rights in South Carolina. Automatic voter registration when residents turn 18. Same-day voter registration. Ending straight-ticket voting. 30 days of no-excuse early voting. Enacting an independent redistricting committee to end...
Presidential ElectionUnion Leader

Ruling puts NH on front lines of voting rights war

New Hampshire has advanced to the front lines of the national battle over voting rights, after the state Supreme Court set aside as unconstitutional a law that Republican leaders pushed to more closely align voter registration and residency. The New Hampshire court’s 4-0 ruling, which struck down the 2017 law,...
Congress & CourtsAustin Chronicle

Voting Rights Action

Earlier this week, the U.S. Senate deadlocked, as expected, and failed to proceed to debate signature voting rights legislation that promises to dominate national political discourse this summer. While that latest demonstration of the sclerotic Senate's inability to function was a bummer for many, it actually marks real progress upon past outcomes when the other side was in charge, with filibuster reform on the table and a united Democratic caucus. You can thank Beto O'Rourke and the Texas House Democrats for that.
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

Protecting voting rights is the only way to make US government work for the people

Just weeks after a deeply unrepresentative US Senate voted down establishing a commission to investigate one of the most significant attacks on our democracy on 6 January, 50 senators who represent 41m fewer voters than the majority in power blocked bold voting rights reforms that would make our government work for the people. Already, the national conversation is pivoting away from voting rights and toward whether the same fate can be expected for other prominent bills on infrastructure and police reform.
Virginia Statefox5dc.com

Virginia gets its own Voting Rights Act

While much of the attention on Virginia’s new laws that took effect this week mainly focused on legal recreational marijuana, another major change happened: Virginia now has its own Voting Rights Act. Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond) championed the bill, which she says aims to pick up where the federal Voting Rights Act leaves off, especially after the Supreme Court gutted major oversight provisions in 2013. She joined Jim Lokay on The Final 5 to explain why she pushed through the measure, why Republicans voted en masse to oppose it, and what could change on the federal level in the future.
Congress & CourtsSlate

Are the Democrats Blowing It on Voting Rights?

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. Senate Democrats tried to open up debate on sweeping voting rights legislation Tuesday but were stopped...
ElectionsSlate

The Right Way to Actually Get Voting Rights Passed

Back in January, after the riot at the Capitol, election law expert Richard L. Hasen wrote out a checklist of all the things Democrats should do once they assumed control of the White House and Congress: strategies to shore up the distrust that has been seeping into American politics. What wasn’t on his list was a massive voting rights bill—he just thought it was too unwieldy: “I don’t think that the strategies Democrats are pursuing are ones that are likely to actually yield results in Congress,” he told me. But Democrats did go ahead and try to pass a major voting rights bill known as the For the People Act, or H.R. 1, and came up against the Senate minority blockade. All 50 Democratic senators voted on Tuesday to open up debate over voting rights legislation—but without 10 Republicans, the motion failed. Have the Democrats squandered their chance at election reform, on an issue no less fundamental than the very right to vote, by trying to shoot the moon? To figure out what went wrong, what lessons Democrats can take from this, and what the future of voting rights legislation may look like, I spoke with Hasen on Wednesday’s episode of What Next. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
Electionstucson.com

Letter: voting rights act

As a Libertarian, I had the choice to vote for a Democrat or Republican in the 2018 senatorial race. Both Sinema and McSally were smart and experienced. I voted for Sinema because she promised to be a centrist, to represent all Arizonans. I think she’s done us proud. Unlike the...
Michigan StatePosted by
Banana 101.5

New Law Would Give People Flexibility at Michigan Secretary of State Offices

It’s the latest volley in the battle to restore walk-in service to Michigan’s Secretary of State Offices. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson had dug in her heels, insisting that walk-in service no longer be an option for Michigan citizens. Proposed bills in the Michigan Legislature would seem to give Benson incentive to keep walk-in service. The legislature finally agreed to extend expirations and waive late fees, something Secretary Benson wanted.
Gwinnett County, GAabc17news.com

Volunteers work to raise awareness of museum’s existence

GWINNETT COUNTY, Georgia (Gwinnett Daily Post) — Volunteers who give their time to staff the Gwinnett County Veterans Memorial Museum are veterans themselves and have some experience doing battle. But the kind of battles they are fighting these days don’t involve guns. Well, it technically does, but these guns are...
Lifestylemomblogsociety.com

The Best Way to Tour the South

The South is a geographic region in the United States comprised of 16 states and the District of Columbia (DC). Southern states such as Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Georgia, and Florida are South Atlantic states, while Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Alabama are South Central. Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana are the...
Idaho Statekmvt

Red Road to D.C. makes its way through Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Red Road to D.C. is a 22,000-mile journey from Washington State to Washington D.C., traveled by the people of the Lummi Nation. The expedition is to deliver a 25-foot, hand-carved totem pole to the Biden-Harris administration. The totem is a symbol, representing the struggle...