Travel Namibia and Botswan-AH! Adventure Travel with Nancy Dorrans
In the spring of 2017, a small Adventure Marketplace group began an almost three-week journey of Namibia and Botswana. There were seven of us: my aunt Henrietta and her best friend Mary Beth from Michigan that met in junior high (in their mid 60’s); best friends Carolyn in Maine and Dee in Manhattan, college roommates in 1950 (ages 79 and 80); me and my friend Anne from Ohio, a friend since second grade (mid-50’s); and Tony, the token male (60-ish).thewestendnews.com