Sonic the Hedgehog DLC now available in Minecraft

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of SEGA’s Sonic the Hedgehog, the Blue Blur will be making a guest appearance in a rather unlikely game. Starting from today, players will be able to purchase the Sonic the Hedgehog DLC pack from the Minecraft Marketplace. While skeptics may be quick to write this off as just another silly skin pack, from what I can tell it looks like some effort has been put into this DLC bundle. The expansion features several procedurally generated courses based on some of Sonic’s more iconic levels, like Green Hills Zone and Chemical Plant Zone. Given the similar blocky aesthetic of older Sonic games, it actually fits really well!