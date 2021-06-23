Bruce Willis takes on corrupt cops – again – in the trailer for Out of Death

Bruce Willis was once one of the biggest action stars in the world. Now he is just an action star (Editor’s note: And even that description is questionable – Kervyn). The veteran actor seems to have swapped blockbuster movies – Glass aside – for a string of generic run-of-the-mill action films that have become his bread and butter for the past decade. But I guess when playing a certain role comes so effortless for you and you can still bank a decent paycheck by playing the same role over and over again, then why not?