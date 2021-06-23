Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Serbian President Says Compromise Only Solution For Normalization Of Relations With Kosovo

By Tsarizm Staff
Posted by 
Johns Creek Post
Johns Creek Post
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Please Follow us on Gab, Minds, Telegram, Rumble, Gab TV. President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic told Parliament on Tuesday that compromise is the only solution to the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue. While informing MPs about the meeting held with Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti, Vucic said that there is no need for...

tsarizm.com
Community Policy
Johns Creek Post

Johns Creek Post

Alpharetta, GA
38K+
Followers
460
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Johns Creek Post: News for the Creek and beyond.

 https://www.johnscreekpost.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albin Kurti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#President Of Kosovo#Prime Minister Of Kosovo#Us And Them#Serbian#Serbia Aleksandar Vucic#Parliament#Radio Free Europe#Albanians#The European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Related
Politics740thefan.com

Slovenian PM: EU must let Hungary’s Orban voice ideas on its future

BRDO, Slovenia (Reuters) – Slovenia’s prime minister said on Friday Hungarian leader Viktor Orban must be allowed to express his ideas about the European Union’s future, warning that the bloc would “continue to shrink” if people are excluded from the debate. Janez Jansa’s comments were a further sign of a...
POTUSUS News and World Report

East-West Rift Over Values as Slovenia Assumes EU's Presidency

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Amid high tension between east and west over democratic values, the European Union's presidency passes on Thursday to Slovenia, led by a nationalist who has a history of crossing swords with the EU executive in debates over democracy. Prime Minister Janez Jansa, an admirer of former U.S....
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Belarus Leader Has Little to Fear From EU Sanctions - Analysts

MOSCOW (Reuters) - EU sanctions designed to punish veteran Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko for a sweeping political crackdown will leave him largely unscathed and able to continue financing the economy and his security forces, rating agencies and analysts say. The European Union imposed wide-ranging sanctions on Belarus last week in...
Politicskfgo.com

EU presidency Slovenia aims for special EU summit on Oct. 6

BRDO, Slovenia (Reuters) – Slovenia, which holds the EU’s six-month presidency, will host an EU summit on Oct. 6 to discuss relations with China and to reinvigorate ties with the six Balkan countries that hope to join the bloc, Prime Minister Janez Jansa said on Friday. It was not immediately...
Europenorthwestgeorgianews.com

EU presidency Slovenia wants West Balkan states in bloc more quickly

Ljubljana — Shortly after taking over the rotating European Council Presidency, Slovenia called for the bloc to usher the six remaining non-EU Western Balkan states into its ranks more quickly. "We are convinced that the people living in the countries of the Western Balkans deserve a European future," Slovenian Prime...
PoliticsDerrick

Hungary PM calls EU leaders 'colonialists' in LGBT law feud

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday accused European leaders of acting like “colonialists" in their criticism of a controversial law that's seen as limiting the rights of LGBT people in that country. European Union leaders challenged Orban on the law at a summit in Brussels...
Immigrationdallassun.com

The Intentional Migrant Surge From Belarus Into The EU

Photos by Lithuanian authorities capture the ongoing crisis on the country's border after Belarus ended cooperation with the European Union to stem illegal migration. A group of migrants after crossing from Belarus into Lithuania on June 30. This is one of several images Lithuania's border police provided to RFE/RL illustrating...
POTUSNPR

Countries Seem To Be Normalizing Relations With The Syrian Regime

For years, the U.S., along with other Western and Arab countries, have sought to replace or isolate the Syrian regime. Many supported the rebels fighting the government of President Bashar al-Assad. But now that his government is prevailing in the long civil war there, countries are turning towards the regime again. NPR's Ruth Sherlock reports.
Foreign Policydallassun.com

Members of European Parliament write to EU leaders

Brussels [Belgium], July 1 (ANI): On the occasion of the first anniversary of Hong Kong's national security law, members of the European Parliament wrote a joint letter to top EU leaders, demanding action against the Chinese authorities for the imposition of a legislation law that "destroyed" the 'One country, two systems'.
Immigrationamericanpeoplenews.com

Assessing the Responsibility of EU Officials for Crimes Against Migrants in Libya

This is an excerpt from Dignity in Movement: Borders, Bodies and Rights. Get your free download from E-International Relations. The International Criminal Court (ICC) has had an open investigation in Libya since 2011, following a unanimous referral by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) (ICC, 2011). The investigation has involved charges that include crimes against humanity (murder, imprisonment, torture, persecution, and other inhumane acts) (ICC, 2011).On 8 May 2017, the Prosecutor of the ICC, Fatou Bensouda, told the UNSC that her office was examining the feasibility of opening an investigation into migrant-related crimes in Libya (ICC 2017). Crimes against humanity, as per the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, means any of the following acts when committed as part of a widespread or systematic attack directed against any civilian population with knowledge of the attack: murder, extermination, enslavement, deportation or forcible transfer of population, imprisonment, torture, rape and other forms of sexual violence, persecution, enforced disappearance, the crime of apartheid, and other inhumane acts (ICC 1998).
Politicsinvesting.com

Lukashenko orders closure of Belarus border with Ukraine - BelTA

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Belarus' leader Alexander Lukashenko on Friday ordered the closure of the border with Ukraine, seeking to block what he called an inflow of weapons to coup-plotters detected by his security services, BelTA state news agency reported. The move appears to deepen a standoff between Belarus and outside powers...
PoliticsPublic Radio International PRI

Hungary’s EU membership questioned

European Union leaders say they will bring Hungary “to its knees” over a new law banning the depiction of homosexuality to youth under the age of 18. The Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Hungary should consider leaving the EU. And the Irish Prime Minister said Viktor Orbán, the Hungarian leader, has crossed the line. But could Hungary’s days in the European Union really be numbered? The World's Europe correspondent Orla Barry reports.
Middle Easttalesbuzz.com

Israeli cargo ship hit by unidentified weapon in Indian Ocean

An Israeli cargo ship was struck by an unidentified weapon Saturday in the Indian Ocean, according to reports. The Hyperion Two sustained only minor damage and there were no casualties in the attack, which Israeli defense forces say may have been ordered by Iran, according to a report in the Israeli daily Haaretz.
Indiadallassun.com

India desires normal relations with Pak: MEA

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): India on Thursday reiterated that it desires normal relations with Pakistan, however, Islamabad must work towards creating a "conducive atmosphere", including taking "credible verifiable and irreversible actions" to not allow any territory under its control to be used for cross border terrorism. On Pakistan...
WorldBakersfield Californian

Israel says it sent ‘completely normal’ vaccines to Palestinians

TEL AVIV, Israel — The first batch of Pfizer vaccines Israel sent to the Palestinian Authority on Friday as part of a larger swap deal was “completely normal” and identical to the vaccines being given to Israeli citizens, Israel’s Health Ministry said in a statement on Saturday. On Friday, the...
Military19fortyfive.com

Get Ready, NATO: The Russian Navy Is Preparing for War in the Black Sea

Practice makes perfect, and that is certainly true for military professionals around the world. The Russian Navy, which is currently undergoing a major modernization effort, has been engaged in “practice” via training missions. Multiple flotillas have taken part in drills and exercises around the world in recent weeks. That included missile and artillery firings in the Pacific against a notional enemy’s air attack and sea targets, while the Russian Mediterranean task force conducted maneuvers that included multiple MiG-31K fighters sorting against a hypothetical warship. According to reports, the aircraft is capable of deploying Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.