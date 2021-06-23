Cancel
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Lawmakers Request Firmer Rules About Controversial & Invasive AI Surveillance Technology

DigitalIntelligence
DigitalIntelligence
 9 days ago

Facial recognition legislation received mixed responses in various states in the United States as this technology might be violating our civil liberties. The recent one takes place in Massachusetts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gMkng_0ad4odfC00
Boston Government Centre from Google Maps

While technology makes our lives easier, they also create new risks and sometimes can be intrusive to our privacy rights due to their immaturity. AI (Artificial Intelligence) technologies are growing persistently and causing perceived intrusion of privacy.

According to Statista, the global biometric technology market is 21.97 billion USD. It is expected to reach 55.42 billion USD in 2027.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xquJB_0ad4odfC00
Statista website

You can see the growth of biometrics from this Statista diagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G63lM_0ad4odfC00
Source Statista

The purpose of this article is to highlight critical concerns caused by invasive surveillance technology leveraging a recent law change request in Massachusetts.

In a report by CyberBizSource, as Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Sen. Ed Markey seek a federal facial recognition ban, Massachusetts lawmakers push for stricter state rules on this controversial AI and biometric technology.

Pressley's and Markey’s proposals aim to narrow public agencies' ability to use controversial AI biometric software in Massachusetts.

The report quoted Carol Rose, the chief director of the ACLU of Massachusetts, who said:

"This law is an important step towards reining in facial recognition expertise and defending all individuals from invasive surveillance. In Massachusetts and nationwide, individuals ought to have the ability to search medical therapy, attend spiritual providers, and go to family and friends without worrying that authorities companies are protecting tabs on their each motion."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tRSHT_0ad4odfC00
ACLU website

To understand the concerns better, I checked the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) website discussing the issue of responding to the technology's threats to civil rights and civil liberties.

The points raised by Kate Ruane, senior legislative counsel for the ACLU, are remarkable and eye-opening. According to Kate:

"The perils of face recognition technology are not hypothetical — study after study and real life have already shown us its dangers. The technology's alarming rate of inaccuracy, when used against people of color, has led to the wrongful arrests of multiple Black men including Robert Williams, an ACLU client. Giving law enforcement even more powerful surveillance technology empowers constant surveillance, harms racial equity and is not the answer, It's past time to take action, and the Facial Recognition and Biometric Technology Moratorium Act is an important step to halt government use of face recognition technology."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wpxZy_0ad4odfC00
ACLU Website

Biometrics can invade our privacy overtly. The impact and implications can be severe. The issues of Biometrics are globally known and widely discussed in science, technology, legal, and ethical forums. It is a concern for business, government, and academic organizations.

From a technical perspective, the premise of using biometric software is to rely on the difficulty of impersonating the human presenting the trait to a device. As human beings, some of our markers, such as fingertips and eye retinas, are unique. As a result, they are more powerful and reliable than passwords and digital tokens. However, they come with inherent issues.

Within the broad spectrum of Biometrics, the most controversial aspect is "face surveillance" systems. These systems are designed to analyze images of our faces to identify and track citizens at a distance without their knowledge and consent.

You can also watch a YouTube interview conducted by Jackson Cote with Kade Crockford, the Technology for Liberty Program director at the ACLU of Massachusetts, about facial recognition technology. This interview covers the potential dangers surrounding the software and the need to regulate it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iaCZn_0ad4odfC00
Screen capture from YouTube interview video

The ACLU published a database including 1,403 public records showing the widespread use of the technology in the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2krEOk_0ad4odfC00
ACLU database

According to Australian Privacy Foundations:

"Biometrics invade the privacy of the physical person because they require people to submit to the measurement of some part of themselves. In many circumstances, people are required to degrade themselves, and submit to an act of power by a government agency or corporation, e.g. by presenting their face, eye, thumb, fingers or hand, or having body tissue or fluids extracted, in whatever manner the agency or corporation demands. This may conflict with personal beliefs and customs."

The global situation of racism concerns created by AI discussed in a Tech Target article titled Rooting out racism in AI systems: there's no time to lose by George Lawton.

Lawton describes the situation with interesting examples:

"Like a lot of complicated topics, the discussion of racism in AI systems tends to be filtered through events that make headline news -- the Microsoft chatbot that Twitter users turned into a racist, the Google algorithm that labelled images of Black people as gorillas, the photo-enhancing algorithm that changed a grainy headshot of former President Barack Obama into a white man's face. Less sensational but even more alarming are the exposés on race-biased algorithms that influence life-altering decisions on who should get loans and medical care or be arrested."

AI mimics our behaviour, whether good or bad. It just follows coded logic with little or no ethical considerations. For example, according to Bryan Glick in a Computer Weekly article, "Microsoft has created an AI Chatbot on Twitter that has quickly learned how to be racist, sexist, and a Nazi."

Identity verification during the age of COVID-19 has become an issue globally. In December 2020, the US Department of Homeland Security provided an assessment and guidance to the public on this in the science and technology site. Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) is working to address how to verify someone's identity while maintaining overall safety.

The report pointed out that earlier this year, S&T collaborated with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) on a report that showed that "digital masking of face images can compromise the performance of facial recognition algorithms. However, it's not as bad as one would think. NIST found that the most accurate algorithms recognize people with digitally-applied face masks with accuracy around where it was 2-3 years ago with non-masked photos".

The use of Biometrics by legal issues is not only a concern for Massachusetts but many other states. For example, ACLU-led campaigns have assisted different jurisdictions in prohibiting police use of face recognition technology. For example, New York state suspended the use of face recognition in schools. In addition, California stopped its use of police-worn body cameras.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K1EOA_0ad4odfC00
ACLU website

According to ACLU, several jurisdictions have prohibited police use of face recognition technology. Some reported ones are San Francisco, Berkeley, Oakland, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Easthampton, Northampton, Springfield, Somerville, New Orleans, Jackson, Portland, Minneapolis, King County and Washington. The Cambridge City Council voted to ban the municipal use of facial recognition technology, becoming the fourth community in the state to do so in 2020.

You can learn more about face surveillance from the ACLU website.

ACLU paper

Technology is terrific to help us thrive. AI and other emerging technology capabilities bring many opportunities. However, unless we mature AI hardware and software, we need to be careful with the legal and ethical implications of breakthrough technologies such as Biometrics.

Whilst these innovations bring many benefits; they may also cause humanity a lot of harm. This is where law plays a vital role in reducing the harmful effects of technology.

Thank you for reading my perspectives.

This is original content from NewsBreak's Creator Program.

DigitalIntelligence

DigitalIntelligence

I write about important and valuable life lessons. My ultimate goal is to delight my readers. My content aims to inform and engage my readers. Truth, diversity, collaboration, and inclusiveness are my core values. I am a pragmatic technologist, scientist, postdoctoral academic and industry researcher focusing on practical and important life matters for the last four decades.

Massachusetts Stateenergynews.us

Exxon must face Massachusetts climate lawsuit, judge rules

CLIMATE: Massachusetts’ attorney general may proceed with a lawsuit against Exxon Mobil regarding its role in the climate crisis after a state judge rejected the oil and gas company’s attempt to dismiss it. (Reuters) UTILITIES:. • A New York investigation expands to examine whether National Grid ratepayers covered the costs...
Massachusetts Statecdcgamingreports.com

Massachusetts high court rules 6:5 odds in blackjack OK

Massachusetts casinos did not break the law in paying only 6:5 odds for a blackjack, rather than the more standard 3:2 odds, the state’s high court ruled Wednesday, resolving two enormous class actions. Although the court said the rules of blackjack as written by the state’s gaming commission were “garbled”...
U.S. Politicsthreatpost.com

Feds Told to Better Manage Facial Recognition, Amid Privacy Concerns

A GAO report finds government agencies are using the technology regularly in criminal investigations and to identify travelers, but need stricter management to protect people’s privacy and avoid inaccurate identification. Though the federal government widely uses facial recognition for various uses from criminal investigations to collecting traveler data, this use...
Maine StateEngadget

Maine bans facial recognition technology from schools and most police work

Maine has passed the strongest regulating government use of facial recognition to date. The state’s House and Senate voted unanimously in favor of rules that prohibit law enforcement from using the technology unless they have probable cause that an unidentified person in an image committed a serious crime. Once the law goes into effect later this year, it will also limit how police conduct facial ID searches. They won’t have direct access to the tech. Instead, they’ll need to go through the FBI and Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) in the few instances where they’re sanctioned to use it.
TechnologyCNET

US agencies must track which facial recognition systems they use, report says

Twenty US government agencies use facial recognition technology, but more than half of them are unaware which system they're using, a federal watchdog said in a report. A few have their own databases, but the majority use non-federal systems like Clearview AI, Vigilant Solutions or Amazon's Rekognition. The Government Accountability...
Congress & CourtsEast Bay Times

Editorial: Big Tech must engage to prevent Congress stifling innovation

For the past decade Big Tech leaders have failed to address issues of mounting public concern about the industry: monopolistic practices, privacy invasion, disinformation and misinformation, and election interference. Their lack of action has created a political vacuum that Congress is now rushing to fill. Tech leaders, in turn, are suddenly aghast at the package of bills passed by the House Judiciary Committee last week designed to substantially constrain the industry’s most profitable companies, including Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon. They're right to be alarmed. The bills are poorly crafted by authors who don't fully understand how the industry works. But tech leaders have only themselves to blame for the conundrum they now face. Rather than stepping up when they had the opportunity, they largely whiffed on the issues. That won’t cut it. Tech leaders now need to do more than just say no to legislation. They should actively work with Congress to solve the problems and ensure the future of the innovation economy. While the solutions might require cutting into short-term profits, the long-term survival of the industry is at stake. For now, the latest bills are almost certain to fail. But that's only because Senate Republicans are insisting that any legislation first address their perception of anti-conservative bias on social media platforms. Make no mistake: The day of reckoning will come. The bills have bipartisan support in the House. And a federal judge's dismissal Friday of antitrust lawsuits against Facebook, filed by the U.S. government and 46 states, will only put more pressure on Congress to act. Tech leaders must decide now whether they want to be part of the solution or a victim of their inaction. The two most problematic — and far-reaching — bills in the package are Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline's "American Innovation and Choice Online Act" and Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal's "Ending Platform Monopolies Act.” The bills are well-intended. They purport to prevent Facebook's penchant for acquiring competitors and Apple's practice of giving preferential treatment to its own products on its App Store. They would prevent tech companies from running businesses that compete with others on their platform. They would also outlaw them offering services that businesses must buy to get access to the platform. If they were to pass, say goodbye to Google including Google Maps in its search results. Or Apple preinstalling "Find My Phone" on its iPhones. The Bay Area's two representatives on the House Judiciary Committee, Reps. Zoe Lofgren, D-San Jose, and Eric Swalwell, D-Castro Valley, voted against the bills. Lofgren called Jayapal's bill "a very extreme measure” and said it “would take a grenade and just roll it into the tech economy and blow it up.” Tech leaders may be able to eventually block the worst elements of the congressional package. But it should be clear that momentum is building for Congress to rein in the industry's abuses. Tech leaders must get in the game if they want to help draw the industry rules for the years ahead. The alternative is sitting idly by while members of Congress write regulations that could stifle the next wave of innovation.
Baltimore, MDnewsbrig.com

Baltimore spy plane program was invasion of citizens’ privacy, court rules

The city of Baltimore’s spy plane program was unconstitutional, violating the Fourth Amendment protection against illegal search, and law enforcement in the city cannot use any of the data it gathered, a court ruled Thursday. The Aerial Investigation Research (or AIR) program, which used airplanes and high-resolution cameras to record what was happening in a 32-square-mile part of the city, was canceled by the city in February.
Technologybloomberglaw.com

GAO Urges Federal Agencies to Weigh Facial Recognition Risks

Federal law enforcement agencies should track their use of facial recognition technology from the private sector and local governments and assess potential threats to privacy and risks of bias, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said. Agencies using facial recognition without first reviewing its potential impacts risk violating privacy regulations, the...
Massachusetts StateLowell Sun

Massachusetts education board adopts new vocational school admissions rules

Regulations adopted Tuesday and set to affect applicants for the 2022-2023 school year will require vocational-technical schools to develop their own admissions policies “that promote equitable access,” removing the requirement that grades, attendance, discipline records and counselor recommendations be used as admissions criteria. Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeff Riley...
Oklahoma StateKPVI Newschannel 6

Oklahoma lawmakers request 209 interim studies

OKLAHOMA CITY — Friday was the deadline for state legislators to submit requests for interim studies on specific issues, and they have requested 209. House members are seeking 135 studies, while senators want 72. The topics range from oversight of district attorney’s offices to laws governing landlords and tenants to...