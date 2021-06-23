Avoiding Fruit to Keep Blood Sugar Low? Here’s an Expert’s Take

There are so many reasons to love fruit but many people avoid it because they fear that fructose, the naturally occurring sugar in fruit, could spike blood sugar, leading to weight gain. Now a new study published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism has found that people who eat whole fruit daily, as part of a healthy diet, are less likely to develop diabetes, and consequently have lower blood sugar than those who don't eat fruit every day. (Whole fruit includes any fruit in its natural state, as opposed to juice.) So enjoy a sliced apple or blueberries, mango with your breakfast or an orange as a snack, as they all contain fiber and antioxidants, but skip apple juice or OJ which has had its fiber removed.