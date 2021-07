The first trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is dark and haphazard, ridden with nauseating visuals set to post-hardcore metal that tries to sell a perceived coolness to a franchise associated with a tabletop scenario. It felt like a show of desperation, an attempt to prove something to an untapped player base. But that trailer couldn’t be any more misleading. Instead, Dark Alliance tapped directly into the comforting nostalgia of sitting on the floor of my bedroom as a child, bending the spine of the novel that would be one of my first exposures to Western fantasy and everything the genre would behold.