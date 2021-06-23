Cancel
Meta-analysis of RNA-Seq studies reveals genes with dominant functions during flower bud endo- to eco-dormancy transition in Prunus species

By Monica Canton, Cristian Forestan, Claudio Bonghi, Serena Varotto
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn deciduous fruit trees, entrance into dormancy occurs in later summer/fall, concomitantly with the shortening of day length and decrease in temperature. Dormancy can be divided into endodormancy, ecodormancy and paradormancy. In Prunus species flower buds, entrance into the dormant stage occurs when the apical meristem is partially differentiated; during dormancy, flower verticils continue their growth and differentiation. Each species and/or cultivar requires exposure to low winter temperature followed by warm temperatures, quantified as chilling and heat requirements, to remove the physiological blocks that inhibit budburst. A comprehensive meta-analysis of transcriptomic studies on flower buds of sweet cherry, apricot and peach was conducted, by investigating the gene expression profiles during bud endo- to ecodormancy transition in genotypes differing in chilling requirements. Conserved and distinctive expression patterns were observed, allowing the identification of gene specifically associated with endodormancy or ecodormancy. In addition to the MADS-box transcription factor family, hormone-related genes, chromatin modifiers, macro- and micro-gametogenesis related genes and environmental integrators, were identified as novel biomarker candidates for flower bud development during winter in stone fruits. In parallel, flower bud differentiation processes were associated to dormancy progression and termination and to environmental factors triggering dormancy phase-specific gene expression.

#Prunus#Gene Family#Flower Petals#Ecodormancy#Mads#Qtl#Cr13
