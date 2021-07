Game company Square Enix has recently released a new patch for popular MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that introduces a new feature. The new patch offers an ability to players so that they can move to uncongested worlds via the character select screen. This is one of the more important updates that the game company has released recently, which is really helpful for players. It also introduces some bug fixes too. There is also a change to the weekly restrictions on Allagan Tomestones of Revelation.