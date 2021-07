Over the past couple of weeks, the Dallas Mavericks have been looking to make some big decisions when it comes to their head coach and their front office. With Rick Carlisle stepping down, the Mavs needed a head coach that would work well with their superstar Luka Doncic. Not to mention, they also needed a general manager who can actually give Doncic some solid pieces to work with. If there is one thing that was obvious about the Mavs in the playoffs, it's that they had no depth.