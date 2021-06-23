Cancel
Integrated network analysis identifying potential novel drug candidates and targets for Parkinson's disease

By Pusheng Quan, Kai Wang, Shi Yan, Shirong Wen, Chengqun Wei, Xinyu Zhang, Jingwei Cao, Lifen Yao
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis study aimed to identify potential novel drug candidates and targets for Parkinson’s disease. First, 970 genes that have been reported to be related to PD were collected from five databases, and functional enrichment analysis of these genes was conducted to investigate their potential mechanisms. Then, we collected drugs and related targets from DrugBank, narrowed the list by proximity scores and Inverted Gene Set Enrichment analysis of drug targets, and identified potential drug candidates for PD treatment. Finally, we compared the expression distribution of the candidate drug-target genes between the PD group and the control group in the public dataset with the largest sample size (GSE99039) in Gene Expression Omnibus. Ten drugs with an FDR < 0.1 and their corresponding targets were identified. Some target genes of the ten drugs significantly overlapped with PD-related genes or already known therapeutic targets for PD. Nine differentially expressed drug-target genes with p < 0.05 were screened. This work will facilitate further research into the possible efficacy of new drugs for PD and will provide valuable clues for drug design.

www.nature.com
#Drugs#Network Analysis#Identifier#Drugbank#Transcriptomic Data#Pd10#Kegg#Omim#Hgmd#String#Pina#Huri
