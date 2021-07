There’s no good time to bungle a vote tally, but it’s hard to imagine a worse moment than right now for American democracy to wheeze so badly. And yet, here we are with the New York City Elections Board revealing Tuesday night that it had mistakenly included 135,000 sample ballots in the live results of the still unresolved Democratic primary for mayor. The sample ballots were used to run tests on the counting software for the city’s first ever citywide ranked choice election where voters are able to rank up to five candidate preferences. The ranked choice method is used elsewhere in the country—and the world—and is considered to be a more representative way of choosing elected officials than a simple plurality that can allow similar candidates to split voter blocs, paving the way, for instance, for a third candidate without much popular support to win office.