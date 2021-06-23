Clayton City Council approves FY 2022 Budget

The Clayton City Council held the second reading and public hearing for the proposed Fiscal Year 2022 Budget during its meeting on Tuesday, June 22. Immediately following the hearing, the Clayton City Council held a special called meeting to adopt the budget. Clayton Mayor Jordan Green says the budget does not include a millage rate increase for residents. “We did pass our Fiscal Year 2022 Budget. We kept the millage rate the same as what it was last year. We’re still awaiting the Tax Assessor’s official numbers on what that will reflect in our digest and we will adjust that appropriately when we need to by state law, but it’s a healthy budget, it’s a balanced budget and I look forward to the coming year and working out of it.” The Fiscal Year 2022 Budget for the City of Clayton begins on July 1, 2021, and runs through June 30, 2022.