Georgia State

Driver Training becoming Mandatory for 17-year-olds in Georgia

By Chad Dorsett
sky963.com
 10 days ago

Beginning July 1, 2021, 17-year-olds will be required to successfully complete the Joshua’s Law component of Georgia’s driver training program. Currently, those teens waiting until age 17 to test for their first license, are exempt from the 30 hours of classroom/online instruction and 6 hours of on-the-road training that comprise Joshua’s Law. House Bill 466, passed during the most recent legislative session of the Georgia General Assembly, makes Joshua’s Law driver training mandatory for 17-year-olds. Anyone under the age of 18 will not be issued their initial Class D license without completing the required training. There is a range of approved options and costs that parents and teens can use to fulfill the requirements. The most economical will be choosing an Online Class paired with the Parent Taught Road Training. All options can be found at the DDS website at https://dds.georgia.gov/joshuas-law-requirements. The Alcohol and Drug Awareness Program (ADAP) is taught in most high schools and is also available online. For complete teen driver training information including a practice knowledge test, please visit the DDS website at www.dds.georgia.gov. DDS also recommends downloading the free mobile app, DDS 2 GO.

sky963.com
