Repsol, Axens, and IFPEN develop new process to boost circular materials production

 13 days ago

Repsol, Axens, a worldwide technology provider and IFPEN, the renowned French research and innovation player in the field of energy, have developed a pioneering and patented process to enhance the chemical recycling of plastic waste and boost circular materials production. The RewindTM Mix process removes impurities such as silicon, chlorine,...

