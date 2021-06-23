Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Analysis: Predicting Potential Extensions for Jamal Adams, Duane Brown, and Quandre Diggs

By Corbin K. Smith
Posted by 
SeahawkMaven
SeahawkMaven
 10 days ago

Following the conclusion of mandatory minicamp, the Seahawks won't return to the practice field until training camp opens in late July.

But while players and coaches will get to enjoy six weeks re-charging before the start of the 2021 season, general manager John Schneider and Seattle's front office will be hard at work negotiating and trying to hammer out new contracts for several notable stars scheduled to become free agents next March. Among those vying for a new deal, All-Pro safety Jamal Adams, fellow Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs, and left tackle Duane Brown will all be seeking lucrative extensions.

Making such moves this time of year has been commonplace for Schneider and his regime, as the Seahawks have re-signed Bobby Wagner twice during the early stages of training camp and also locked Brown up on a three-year extension before the 2018 season.

With report day for camp a little over a month away, how much will it cost for Seattle to extend Adams, Brown, and Diggs? And what are the chances each player returns for 2022 and beyond?

Jamal Adams

Why He'll Be Extended: The Seahawks dealt a pair of first-round picks and a third-round pick to the Jets to acquire Adams last July. For that reason alone, extending him should be guaranteed. While his coverage numbers weren't great in his first season with the team and he didn't record a single interception, he's a unique weapon unlike any other safety in the league and set a new NFL record with 9.5 sacks as a defensive back, accomplishing the feat in just 12 games. As he became more comfortable in Seattle's scheme during the second half of the season, he elevated his play and teammates fed off of his infectious energy down the stretch. Going into his second season in the system fully healthy and still only 25 years old, he should be significantly better in 2021, which is a scary proposition for the rest of the NFC West.

Why Seattle May Hesitate: If Adams remains hellbent on being paid like an elite pass rusher, even given his All-Pro pedigree, the front office may not be willing to fork over $19 million-plus per year for a safety and a standoff could ensue. Under such circumstances, the player could hold out for a prolonged period of time until differences are settled. There also may be some durability concerns after he underwent multiple surgeries on his shoulder and fingers this offseason that could come into play when discussing guaranteed money.

Odds of Extension: 99%

Projected Contract: Four years, $71 million with $37 million guaranteed

Duane Brown

Why He'll Be Extended: Rebounding nicely from an injury-marred 2019, Brown turned in one of the finest years of his career for the Seahawks in 2020 and returned to top-five tackle status in the process. Per Pro Football Focus, he received an 80-plus grade both as a pass protector and run blocker, allowing just a pair of sacks and committing two penalties while starting all 16 regular season games. Even as he enters his 14th season, he's still a phenomenal athlete for his size and age, able to get outside on perimeter runs to seek out defenders to block and mirror athletic pass rushers off the edge. The team did use a sixth-round pick on Florida standout Stone Forsythe, but after already being burned playing musical chairs protecting Russell Wilson's blind side before Brown's arrival in 2017, it'd be risky to turn the keys over to a day three selection and it remains to be seen if he has the upside to start in the league.

Why Seattle May Hesitate: Despite playing at an elite level last season, Brown will turn 36 years old in August. Even with other tackles such as Rams star Andrew Whitworth playing well deep into their 30s, he will begin declining at some point and the team does now have a potential successor-in-waiting to groom on the roster in Forsythe. While the Seahawks would love to have him back beyond this season, they may want to do so at a cheaper price to protect themselves in case he begins to break down and any extension will likely max out at two additional years.

Odds of Extension: 80%

Projected Contract: Two years, $23.5 million with $12 million guaranteed

Quandre Diggs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LmYLf_0ad4kDla00

Why He'll Be Extended: One of the NFL's most underappreciated ball-hawking safeties for the past three seasons, Diggs finally received some much-deserved respect by being named to his first Pro Bowl team in 2020. Over the past two seasons, he's one of only five safeties with at least eight interceptions and he achieved this feat in just 26 regular season games. Handling his center field duties magnificently, opponents have rarely been able to beat Seattle down the seam or on corner routes, a testament to his stellar play. Despite being a smaller safety at 5-foot-9, 197 pounds, he's also a potent hitter who helps clean up screens and running plays, producing 85 tackles in 21 games since being acquired from the Lions midway through the 2019 season. Only 28 years old, he should have several good seasons left in him and his skill set fits the free safety position in Seattle's Cover 3-heavy scheme to perfection.

Why Seattle May Hesitate: In a perfect world, the Seahawks would lock up both Adams and Diggs in a heartbeat. The two Pro Bowlers complement one another quite well and have been friends dating back to when Diggs was still at Texas and Adams was being recruited. But the franchise could be staring at a $30 million per year price tag to retain both beyond this season and while the cap is expected to skyrocket in coming seasons, that's an alarming amount of money to spend at the position, especially with a younger, cheaper Marquise Blair still on the roster providing a cheaper alternative.

Odds of Extension: 60%

Projected Contract: Three years, $30 million with $13 million guaranteed

Community Policy
SeahawkMaven

SeahawkMaven

Seattle, WA
38
Followers
398
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

SeahawkMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#Pro Bowl#Adams Brown#Jets#Seattle May#Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Seahawks’ Jamal Adams Deal Imminent?

The Jamal Adams minicamp holdout has not produced reports of acrimony between he and the Seahawks. The Seahawks excused Adams’ absence from minicamp, and Pete Carroll described his extension talks as amicable. An agreement may be on the immediate horizon. All signs are pointing to an extension being finalized around...
NFLchatsports.com

The $20 million question: When will Seahawks extend Jamal Adams?

RENTON, Wash. -- Anyone worried that the Seattle Seahawks have yet to extend Pro Bowl strong safety Jamal Adams this late into the offseason need look no further for reassurance than the trade they made last summer to acquire him. The package the Seahawks gave the New York Jets included...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Seahawks S Quandre Diggs Seeking Contract Extension?

Michael-Shawn Dugar says it is his understanding Seahawks S Quandre Diggs is seeking an extension as he enters the final year of his deal. Diggs did not hold out from mandatory minicamp and Dugar adds he has no plans to hold out at any point. However, he’s clearly an important...
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Seahawks’ Quandre Diggs Wants New Deal

Jamal Adams isn’t the only Seahawks player seeking a lucrative extension. Free safety Quandre Diggs also wants a fresh contract, as Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic writes. [RELATED: Latest On Seahawks, Adams]. Diggs reported to minicamp and participated in all of the assigned drills, but he wants a new pact...
NFLCBS Sports

Tim Tebow, Jaylon Smith headline list of NFL veterans from each team who should fear chopping block in 2021

It's the nature of the NFL that, inevitably, the old is removed to make way for the new. As unpleasant as it might be, teams around the league go through the perennial process of having to shave their roster down from 90 men to a more manageable count of 53 in late August, and that means making tough decisions that doesn't always involve simply shooing away the obvious. Sometimes, the roster casualties are those most don't see coming, while others are admittedly a tad more obvious.
NFLPosted by
SeahawkMaven

12s Will Impact Seahawks Home Games in Madden NFL 22

The 2021 NFL season is almost here and, as has been the case for the past 31 years, it will be accompanied by a new entry in EA Sports' Madden NFL video game series. This year's iteration features a decent amount of new changes, including an overhauled franchise mode, re-tuned animations and polished graphics for next-generation consoles.
FootballYardbarker

Watch: Jamal Adams narrates LSU Tigers’ epic NIL video

The LSU Tigers came out strong in support of their student-athletes’ ability to profit off their name, image and likeness on Thursday, creating an NIL-themed video featuring Seattle Seahawks star safety Jamal Adams as narrator. Splicing together footage of many phenomenal athletes who’ve come and gone from Baton Rouge to...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Seahawks should sign Josh Gordon if he is reinstated

The Seahawks have a talented receiving group but adding Josh Gordon again makes the unit elite. Gordon has asked for reinstatement and Seattle should sign him. Seattle actually did a favor for Gordon when they released the receiver earlier this year so he could play in the upstart Fan Controlled Football league.
NFLPosted by
SeahawkMaven

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Michael Dickson

With the calendar flipping to July and offseason programs recently wrapping up, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than a month. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks' 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.
NFLamericanpeoplenews.com

Better, worse or the same? How the Seahawks’ offense has changed – NFL Nation

SEATTLE — The issues that led to the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive collapse in the second half of last season were largely, but not exclusively, related to scheme. The Seahawks didn’t have enough of a short and intermediate passing game to keep defenses honest once they started taking away the deep throws that were working so well early on. It’s a big reason why Pete Carroll replaced Brian Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator with Shane Waldron.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks, Jamal Adams

When asked about why the organization wasn’t more aggressive in acquiring Julio Jones from the Falcons, 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan pointed out that they have many players to one-year deals and that they didn’t have the adequate draft capital to deal after trading 2022 first- and third-round picks to select QB Trey Lance.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Lamar Jackson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson hasn’t had an agent his entire NFL career. Instead, he’s leaned on his mother as his business manager, with potentially other advisors in a tight inner circle. It didn’t hurt him with his rookie deal but the new extension he’s negotiating with Baltimore now is infinitely more complicated.