There is nothing more I love to do more than go out on a beautiful summer evening and catch a ballgame. My kids are huge baseball fans (as am I) and my wife tolerates it. The game alone is enough to keep me happy...well, throw in a couple of beers and now we're set. However, I'm always down to eat a little something at the game too. Most ballparks however don't really offer great menu items. I once had a hot dog wrapped in a full grilled cheese sandwich at a ballpark once, and that was one of the best things I'd ever had at a game.