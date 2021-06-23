Cancel
Scarlett Johansson to receive the American Cinematheque Award

Lebanon-Express
 10 days ago

Scarlett Johansson will be the recipient of this year's American Cinematheque Award, when the organization's 35th annual gala takes place in Los Angeles on November 18th.

Scarlett Johansson
#American Cinematheque
MoviesSea Coast Echo

Scarlett Johansson 'to produce and star in Tower of Terror'

Scarlett Johansson is to produce and star in 'Tower of Terror'. The 36-year-old star has teamed up with Disney for the movie, and Josh Cooley is said to be penning the script. According to Collider, Johansson will produce the motion picture via her company These Pictures alongside Jonathan Lia. A...
Moviesarcamax.com

Scarlett Johansson feels Marvel exit is right

Scarlett Johansson feels the time is right to leave the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The 36-year-old actress is playing the role of Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow for the final time in the standalone 'Black Widow' film and feels it's appropriate to bid farewell to the character, who she's played since 2010. Scarlett...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Scarlett Johansson is launching her own beauty line

Scarlett Johansson is set to launch her own beauty line in 2022, which she created after taking a “step back” from her existing beauty deals with other brands several years ago.The Hollywood star is no stranger to the beauty industry, having previously worked as an ambassador for L’Oreal Paris and Dolce & Gabbana’s perfume line.She revealed her new venture to WWD in an exclusive interview and said she made the decision to move away from her existing beauty deals “with the goal of creating something true to me”.The 36-year-old actor described her beauty line as “a clean, accessible approach...
MoviesComicBook

Scarlett Johansson on “Mixed Reactions” to Black Widow’s Death in Avengers: Endgame

Scarlett Johansson responds to "mixed reactions" to Black Widow's death in Avengers: Endgame, saying Natasha Romanoff's sacrifice just "made so much sense." Five years after half of all life in the universe is snapped out of existence by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War, Black Widow and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) journey to the barren planet Vormir to retrieve the Soul Stone: one of six Infinity Stones needed to bring everyone back. When the ghostly Red Skull (Ross Marquand) reveals the stone seekers must make an everlasting exchange — a soul for a soul — it's Natasha who makes the ultimate sacrifice.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Scarlett Johansson Reveals New Black Widow Clip

It’s been a long time coming, but the wait is almost over, and in just sixteen days the Marvel Cinematic Universe will release its first big screen blockbuster since Spider-Man: No Way Home arrived in July 2019 when Black Widow comes to theaters and Disney Plus Premier Access. Hopes are...
Movieshypebeast.com

Scarlett Johansson Says Leaving 'Black Widow' Is "Bittersweet"

As the release date of Black Widow draws nearer, Marvel staple Scarlett Johansson took a moment to reflect on her departure from the role. In a recent interview with Good Morning America, the actress called her exit “bittersweet” and shared that she will definitely miss seeing her friends and castmates every two or so years. “I’ve had an incredible decade working with my Marvel family. I’m going to miss not seeing them every 18 months or two years, like those kind of milestones I always really look forward to,” Johansson said. “But I feel really proud of this film and I think it’s great to go out on a high note. This movie is so different from any other Marvel film that we’ve done so far, so yeah, like I said, it’s bittersweet.”
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Scarlett Johansson to star in new Disney movie

As she prepares to say goodbye to Marvel, Scarlett Johansson already has a new project with Disney. Scarlett Johansson has been working hand in hand with Disney for 10 years, this is because the actress has long played Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During all this time, the interpreter won the affection of fans for her incredible work as a Black Widow. After such a long time, the character will finally have his own solo film, which will serve as the actress’s farewell and will arrive on July 9.
Beauty & Fashionmusingsofamuse.com

Which Celebrity is Jumping Into Beauty Next? Scarlett Johansson!

Wondering which celebrity is jumping into beauty world next? There may be a Scarlett Johansson Makeup and Beauty Collection coming our way soon. According to WWD the actress will release an unnamed beauty line early in 2022. “I’ve been fascinated by the transformative power of beauty since I was a...
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Scarlett Johansson had this piece of advice for her Black Widow co-star Florence Pugh

Scarlett Johansson advised her 'Black Widow' co-star Florence Pugh to pace herself when it came to the "gruelling" stunts. The two actresses appear as Natasha Romanoff and Velena Belova, respectively, in the highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster, and the 36-year-old star revealed the one thing she wished she'd have known when she started out in the action-packed movies that she has passed on to newcomers.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Cate Shortland Initially Said No To Directing ‘Black Widow’ But Scarlett Johansson Eventually Convinced Her

When it was announced that Cate Shortland was Marvel Studios’ choice to take on “Black Widow,” film fans were pretty shocked. Judging by her previous efforts, including the indie dramas “Lore” and “Berlin Syndrome,” the filmmaker wasn’t an obvious choice to make the leap to blockbuster superhero filmmaking. However, as Marvel Studios has done in the past (with great success), Shortland was given the chance to flex her filmmaking muscles on a $200 million blockbuster. But the filmmaker wasn’t sure that was the right move, at first. In fact, she flat-out wanted to say no.
Movieshypebeast.com

'Black Widow' Director Teases Upcoming Sequel Without Scarlett Johansson's Character

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Scarlett Johansson‘s time as lead character Natasha Romanoff has come to an end. The actress herself affirmed this stating that her leaving the franchise is “bittersweet.”. In a recent interview with Radio Times, Black Widow director Cate Shortland confirmed that Johansson will not be returning...
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow Producer Reacts to Ending Scarlett Johansson’s Marvel Journey: “I Refuse to Let Her Go”

Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romonaff/Black Widow did not survive the events of Avengers: Endgame, but she's getting her final bow in the upcoming Black Widow, which takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War. Johansson first joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in 2010 with Iron Man 2, and Black Widow is expected to be the star's final entry in the franchise. Recently, Marvel producer Victoria Alonso spoke with Bionic Buzz and admitted she's not ready to say goodbye to Johansson.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost: A Timeline of Their Relationship

A happy ending for ScarJost! Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s love story is one for the books. The Golden Globe nominee and the Saturday Night Live star were first spotted together in May 2017 at an afterparty celebrating the NBC variety show’s season 42 finale. They continued to be hot and heavy through the summer, often spending weekends and holidays together on the East End of Long Island.