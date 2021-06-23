Scarlett Johansson to receive the American Cinematheque Award

As the release date of Black Widow draws nearer, Marvel staple Scarlett Johansson took a moment to reflect on her departure from the role. In a recent interview with Good Morning America, the actress called her exit “bittersweet” and shared that she will definitely miss seeing her friends and castmates every two or so years. “I’ve had an incredible decade working with my Marvel family. I’m going to miss not seeing them every 18 months or two years, like those kind of milestones I always really look forward to,” Johansson said. “But I feel really proud of this film and I think it’s great to go out on a high note. This movie is so different from any other Marvel film that we’ve done so far, so yeah, like I said, it’s bittersweet.”